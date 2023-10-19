CarWale
    Skoda India crosses the 250 customer touchpoints milestone

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Inaugurates a new showroom in Gulbarga

    - Aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024

    Skoda India has announced that it now has over 250 touchpoints across the country. This landmark was achieved with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Notably, the automaker aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints pan India by the end of 2024.

    In other news, the manufacturer recently rejigged the feature list of its Slavia and the Kushaq SUV. Both the models now come equipped with a new 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, illuminated footwell area, subwoofer in the boot, and powered driver and co-driver seats.

    Speaking on the landmark, Petr Solc, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The Skoda growth strategy in India is about enhancing our product range and also ensuring that we are closer and more accessible to our customers. Our 250th customer touchpoint is a landmark in terms of numbers and reach across the country. We will continue to expand our network and enhance the ownership experience for our customers. This is geared towards welcoming more customers into the Skoda family, providing them with the safest cars in the market.”

