    Top 3 bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in December 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki continues to lead car sales in the country despite a drop of nine per cent last month. The company sold 1,12,010 units in December 2022 as compared to 1,23,016 in the previous year. 

    Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Maruti Suzuki cars in the country last month. 

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno 

    The Baleno premium hatchback was the bestselling model for the company. The company sold 16,932 units of the Baleno hatchback in December 2022 as against 14,458 units in December 2021, thereby registering a growth of 17 per cent. The recently introduced CNG-variant option has boosted its sales in the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    The Ertiga MPV emerged as the second bestseller last month with 12,273 unit sales last month as compared to 11,840 units in December 2021, thereby registering a modest growth of four per cent. Like the Baleno, the CNG-variant option has boosted sales for the popular MPV.

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    The Swift hatchback was outsold by the Ertiga by just 212 units! The hatchback posted 12,061 unit sales as against 15,661 units sold in December 2021, thereby witnessing a drop of 23 per cent. Maruti Suzuki introduced the Swift CNG in August 2022 and is one of the popular choices among new car buyers.

