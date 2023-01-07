Top 3 Tata cars sold in India in December 2022

- Tata Motors reported sales growth of 13.4 per cent in December 2022

- The Nexon continues to be a major contributor to the company’s sales

Tata Motors ended 2022 on a positive note as it emerged as the second bestselling brand in India in December 2022. Hyundai was outsold by Tata Motors by 1,214 units last month. The Indian automaker registered 40,045 unit sales as against 35,300 unit sales in December 2021, thereby registering a growth of 13.4 per cent.

Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Tata cars in India in December 2022.

Tata Nexon

The Nexon compact SUV continues to be the bestseller for Tata Motors in India. The company registered 12,053 unit sales last month compared to 12,899 unit sales in the previous year, thereby witnessing a drop of seven per cent. Both the ICE and the electric versions are significant contributors to the vehicle’s sales.

Tata Punch

The Punch sub-compact SUV was the second bestseller for the company last month. The company sold 10,586 units in December 2022 as against 8,008 units in December 2021, thereby positing a growth of 32 per cent. The feature-loaded Punch Camo edition option has further provided more options to customers.

Tata Tiago

The Tiago has retained the third rank in December 2022. The hatchback registered 6,052 unit sales last month compared to 3,675 unit sales in December 2021, thereby witnessing strong growth of 65 per cent. The recently launched Tiago EV emerged as the most affordable electric vehicle in the country.