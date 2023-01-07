CarWale

    Skoda to evaluate next-gen Octavia RS iV for India in 2023

    Haji Chakralwale

    Skoda to evaluate next-gen Octavia RS iV for India in 2023

    - It will be the first plug-in hybrid Skoda in India

    - The brand will introduce it via the CBU route

    Skoda India is planning to discontinue the current generation of Octavia and Superb with the new emission norms in place in India. According to the reports, the brand is evaluating a possible launch of the next-gen Octavia RS iV for the Indian market in 2023.

    The newest Octavia RS is powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is smaller than the 2.0-litre mill that powered the previous generation. However, when combined with an electric motor, the new engine produces 242bhp and 400Nm of torque, with an electronically controlled top speed of 225kmph. The Octavia RS can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in only 7.3 seconds. Additionally, the sedan can travel 60km entirely on electricity with the aid of a 13kWh battery pack.

    The Octavia RS iV, if launched, will be the first plug-in hybrid Skoda here in the country. The brand will bring the performance sedan via the CBU route in India, thus making it quite expensive as compared to the previous generation.

