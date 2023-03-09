CarWale
    AD

    2023 Honda City - Old vs New

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    798 Views
    2023 Honda City - Old vs New

    Introduction

    Honda India has kick-started 2023 with the launch of the updated Honda City. It’s the facelift version of the fifth-generation sedan. Apart from the subtle cosmetic upgrades, the City gets new features and an updated powertrain. Let’s take a closer look at the changes the new City has received over the old one. 

    Exterior and styling

    Honda City Front View

    Honda has kept the exterior silhouette of the City unchanged and kept the styling changes brief. Starting with the front, the chrome slat on the nose is retained, while the mesh pattern below it is new. The new City also gets a redesigned bumper with a black insert that extends on both sides into the fog lamp housing. The sloping bonnet line, along with the LED headlamps, have been carried forward from the outgoing model. 

    Honda City Left Front Three Quarter

    Towards the side, the design for the 16-inch alloy wheels is new and sports a dual-tone black and chrome finish. The new City is now offered in a new Obsidian Blue hue along with the existing palette of five other colours. 

    Honda City Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the rear, the bumper has been re-profiled, while the new diffuser, carbon-fibre-type finish at the bottom, and horizontally placed reflectors are new and add a contrasting look. Moreover, the bootlid gets a new lip spoiler. The eagle-eyed will notice that Honda has discarded the variant nomenclature badge that was previously affixed on the right side of the tailgate. 

    Interior and features

    Honda City Dashboard

    Overall, the cabin looks familiar to the pre-facelift version, as Honda has made no changes to the dashboard layout or the upholstery theme. The cabin gets a black and beige combination, while the seats are draped in beige leatherette upholstery. 

    Honda City Infotainment System

    As for the features, the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system gets wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a wireless charging pad and ambient footwell lighting. However, the most interesting inclusion are Honda’s Sensing ADAS features. These include active safety features such as adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor, lane keep and departure assist, high-beam assist, and forward collision warning with emergency braking. 

    On the safety front, the new City is equipped with six airbags, auto headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and a rear-view camera. The City can be had in four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX, wherein the former is the newest addition to the line-up. 

    Powertrain 

    Honda City Engine Shot

    The 1.5-litre diesel engine of the Honda City has been discontinued, and the sedan is now offered only with a petrol engine. The 1.5-litre petrol mill is BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms-compliant and is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT unit with paddle shifters. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 17.8kmpl and 18.4kmpl for manual and automated variants, respectively. 

    Conclusion

    Honda City Left Front Three Quarter

    With the minor styling tweaks and an updated powertrain, the City has gotten expensive by Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on the variant. However, the newly added base SV variant with a price tag of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom) does bring down the starting price to help it compete against its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, and the upcoming new Hyundai Verna. Further, the addition of ADAS features, which is also a first in the segment, makes the City a complete all-rounder. 

    Honda City Left Front Three Quarter
    Honda City Image
    Honda City
    ₹ 9.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2023 World Car of the Year contender list revealed
     Next 
    Hyundai i20 receives BS6 Phase 2 engine updates; diesel variants discontinued

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4769 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4236 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.63 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    View All Sedan Cars
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Citroen eC3

    Citroen eC3

    ₹ 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27th FEB
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    Maruti Suzuki Ignis

    ₹ 5.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    26th FEB
    Tata Safari

    Tata Safari

    ₹ 15.65 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier

    ₹ 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd FEB
    Hyundai Venue N Line

    Hyundai Venue N Line

    ₹ 12.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Audi Q3 Sportback

    Audi Q3 Sportback

    ₹ 51.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai New Verna
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Hyundai New Verna

    ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Mar 2023Expected Launch
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    Honda City Hybrid eHEV

    ₹ 18.92 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    2nd MAR
    Honda WR-V

    Honda WR-V

    ₹ 9.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.17 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 11.43 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 10.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.93 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.18 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 10.45 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 10.91 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 10.39 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 10.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    By CarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4769 Views
    15 Likes
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Performance Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    By CarWale Team20 May 2019
    4236 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe