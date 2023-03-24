Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to be launched in India on 11 April

- Most powerful production AMG coming to India next month

- 4.0-litre V8 and electric motor produce a total of 843bhp/1400Nm

Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will launch the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in the country on 11 April. The model is touted to be the brand’s most powerful production AMG in its history.

Under the hood, the new Mercedes- AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a 639bhp, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The electric motor in tow produces an additional output of 204bhp, taking the combined figures to 843bhp and 1400Nm of torque. This enables the four-door sports coupe to sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 316kmph.

When compared to the vanilla AMG GT, the 63 S E Performance version gets visual tweaks in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, a charging port on the rear bumper, new alloy wheels, and new exhausts.

Inside, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance will come equipped with two 12.4-inch displays acting as an infotainment system and digital instrument console and AMG-specific elements such as the sport seats, steering wheel, and more. Moreover, the electric motor, which has a top speed of 130kmph, can be driven in the EV-only mode for a distance of up to 12kms.