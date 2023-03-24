CarWale
    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to be launched in India on 11 April

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance to be launched in India on 11 April

    - Most powerful production AMG coming to India next month

    - 4.0-litre V8 and electric motor produce a total of 843bhp/1400Nm

    Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will launch the AMG GT 63 S E Performance in the country on 11 April. The model is touted to be the brand’s most powerful production AMG in its history.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Front View

    Under the hood, the new Mercedes- AMG GT 63 S E Performance is powered by a 639bhp, 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. The electric motor in tow produces an additional output of 204bhp, taking the combined figures to 843bhp and 1400Nm of torque. This enables the four-door sports coupe to sprint from 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds, all the way up to a top speed of 316kmph.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Left Rear Three Quarter

    When compared to the vanilla AMG GT, the 63 S E Performance version gets visual tweaks in the form of revised front and rear bumpers, a charging port on the rear bumper, new alloy wheels, and new exhausts.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Left Front Three Quarter

    Inside, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance will come equipped with two 12.4-inch displays acting as an infotainment system and digital instrument console and AMG-specific elements such as the sport seats, steering wheel, and more. Moreover, the electric motor, which has a top speed of 130kmph, can be driven in the EV-only mode for a distance of up to 12kms.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
    ₹ 2.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Previous 
    JK Tyres launches Levitas Ultra range of premium tyres
     Next 
    Maruti Fronx receives 15,500 bookings; to be launched in India soon

