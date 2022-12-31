CarWale

    Sleeker Mercedes-AMG GT facelift spied testing in snow

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    285 Views
    Sleeker Mercedes-AMG GT facelift spied testing in snow

    -         GT53 and GT63 edition spied 

    -         Sleeker nose, redesigned rear 

    The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT has been around since 2014. But instead of a replacement, Mercedes-Benz has started testing a comprehensive update for the two-door sports car. Our spy sleuths caught three prototypes winter testing in northern Sweden with lesser camouflage but hiding the obvious. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Right Front Three Quarter

    The prototypes spotted testing are that of the GT53 AMG, the more powerful GT63 AMG and the GT63 Edition 1 (not seen in the pictures here). Under the wrap of the two prototypes you see here, the sleeker headlamp design – compared to the bulbous one on the current GT – is hard to miss. Even the AMG grille appears to be low-slung with a sharper splitter underneath.  

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Right Rear Three Quarter

    At the back, there’s the integrated quad-exhaust which is circular for 53AMG and trapezoidal for the 63AMG. Even the brake discs appear to have grown in size. There’s a standard spoiler on the lower version while the Edition 1 was carrying a larger spoiler, aggressive diffusers, different side skirts, and visible carbon fibre elements all around.  

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Right Side View

    Whether or not the AMG GT will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain is uncertain at the moment. But we could see the V8 retained with a slight bump in output. The global premiere might happen sometime next year.  

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Right Front Three Quarter
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
    ₹ 2.70 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Toyota Innova HyCross launched: Why should you buy?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1009 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2884 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    ₹ 8.78 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW 3 Series

    BMW 3 Series

    ₹ 46.86 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Jaguar XF

    Jaguar XF

    ₹ 71.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    ₹ 18.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28thDEC
    Lexus LX

    Lexus LX

    ₹ 2.82 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rdDEC
    BMW M340i

    BMW M340i

    ₹ 69.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW XM

    BMW XM

    ₹ 2.60 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    Mercedes-Benz GLB

    ₹ 63.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    Mercedes-Benz EQB

    ₹ 74.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    Lamborghini Urus Performante

    ₹ 4.22 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    ₹ 12.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Hector Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    MG Hector Facelift

    ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet

    ₹ 1.03 - 1.04 CroreEstimated Price

    6th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW i7
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW i7

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.75 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    BMW New 7 Series
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW New 7 Series

    ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    7th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Mahindra XUV400

    Mahindra XUV400

    ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th Jan 2023Unveil Date
    BMW X7 Facelift

    BMW X7 Facelift

    ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Kia Seltos Facelift

    ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    Mercedes-Benz G-Class

    ₹ 1.72 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    ₹ 57.20 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 46.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 3.19 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 3.33 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.11 Crore
    Pune₹ 3.19 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 3.33 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.95 Crore
    Chennai₹ 3.27 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 3.11 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.98 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team23 Nov 2017
    1009 Views
    3 Likes
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes Benz E Class Unveiled AutoExpo 2018
    ByCarWale Team12 Feb 2018
    2884 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Sleeker Mercedes-AMG GT facelift spied testing in snow