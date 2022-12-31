Sleeker Mercedes-AMG GT facelift spied testing in snow

- GT53 and GT63 edition spied

- Sleeker nose, redesigned rear

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GT has been around since 2014. But instead of a replacement, Mercedes-Benz has started testing a comprehensive update for the two-door sports car. Our spy sleuths caught three prototypes winter testing in northern Sweden with lesser camouflage but hiding the obvious.

The prototypes spotted testing are that of the GT53 AMG, the more powerful GT63 AMG and the GT63 Edition 1 (not seen in the pictures here). Under the wrap of the two prototypes you see here, the sleeker headlamp design – compared to the bulbous one on the current GT – is hard to miss. Even the AMG grille appears to be low-slung with a sharper splitter underneath.

At the back, there’s the integrated quad-exhaust which is circular for 53AMG and trapezoidal for the 63AMG. Even the brake discs appear to have grown in size. There’s a standard spoiler on the lower version while the Edition 1 was carrying a larger spoiler, aggressive diffusers, different side skirts, and visible carbon fibre elements all around.

Whether or not the AMG GT will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain is uncertain at the moment. But we could see the V8 retained with a slight bump in output. The global premiere might happen sometime next year.