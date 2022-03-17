Mercedes-Benz India to hike prices from April 2022; new price list revealed

- Mercedes-Benz has announced a price increase of up to three per cent

- The company has revealed the updated prices for its model range

Mercedes-Benz has announced that the brand will be increasing the ex-showroom price of its models by up to three per cent. The hike, which will come into effect from 1 April, 2022, is the second such revision by the brand since the beginning of the new year.

According to Mercedes-Benz, the revision in prices will range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The carmaker has attributed the price increase to offset the constant rise in input cost.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “At Mercedes-Benz, we continue to offer the most technologically advanced products for an unmatched product experience. However, to run a sustainable business a price correction is necessary to offset the continuous rise in input and operational costs. The new price range of our vehicles will ensure the brand’s premium price positioning, enabling the seamless continuation of best-in-segment ownership experiences for our discerning customers.”

The following are the new starting prices for the models currently sold by Mercedes-Benz in India (all prices, ex-showroom):

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine: Rs 42 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLA: Rs 45 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC: Rs 62 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE: Rs 86 lakh

Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Rs 71 lakh

Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Rs 1.60 crore

Mercedes-AMG E63S 4Matic: Rs 1.77 crore

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4 Door Coupe: Rs 2.70 crore