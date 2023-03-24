JK Tyres launches Levitas Ultra range of premium tyres

- To be available in select cities from 1 April

- Tyre size currently ranges from 16 to 18 inches

JK Tyre and Industries has launched its Levitas Ultra range of tyres. This new range of tyres, which claim to have been tested extensively in Europe and India, are offered in seven sizes, ranging from 225/55 R16 to 245/45 R18 for premium cars.

In the future, JK Tyre plans to enlarge its portfolio of Levitas Ultra by introducing it in the 19 to 22-inch tyre range. These tyres have also received a 5-star rating for fuel savings. The new tyres range of tyres will be available across key cities from 1st April 2023. According to JK Tyre, the Levitas Ultra tyres feature best-in-class ride and handling, shortest braking distances in dry and wet conditions, adaptive contours, a special noise canceling pattern, optimised tread pitch, and robust layers.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Kathuria, President (India), JK Tyre and Industries, said, “We have always been committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge technology-driven products. With Levitas Ultra, we are pleased to enter the premium car tyre space for luxury car owners. These UHP tyres are proof of our unwavering commitment to providing matchless performance across all key parameters of this niche category, including ride and handling, grip levels, noise reduction, and braking. The Levitas Ultra range is specially designed for Indian road conditions and has a high potential to become the preferred choice of the country's premium car users.'