BS6 Phase 2 cars in India 2023

The auto industry is all set to step into the second stage of BS6 regulations. All four- and two-wheelers manufactured from 1 April, 2023 will have to comply with new BS6 Phase 2 and Real Driving Emission or RDE emission norms. What this means is that all vehicles will now have to meet the emission levels even in real-world conditions.

While several manufacturers have tweaked and introduced their BS6 2 models, some are yet to make this emission norm transition. We bring you the complete list of carmakers that have already made this revision and also those who plan to roll out the update in the coming days.

Carmakers with BS6 Phase 2 models

Hyundai India was one of the early birds here to have implemented the new RDE norms. The brand kickstarted the transition with the launch of the BS6 2-compliant Nios and Aura in January and the update was soon implemented on the SUV line-up comprising the Creta, Alcazar, and Venue. However, it is to be noted that in this process Hyundai India has swapped the 1.4-litre turbo petrol mill with a powerful 1.5-litre turbo engine. Moreover, the recently launched Hyundai Verna is BS6 phase 2 ready. Notably, nearly all Hyundai vehicles in India can run on the E20 fuel blend.

Tata Motors

In February 2023, Tata Motors updated its passenger vehicles with BS6 2.0 and E20 compatible engines. The brand’s vehicle portfolio, which includes the Nexon, Safari, Punch, Harrier, Tiago, Tigor, and Altroz, is entirely compliant with the revised emission norms.

Meanwhile, Tata also introduced the 2023 Harrier and Safari this year. Along with a Red Dark edition, both these SUVs are now equipped with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver’s display, and ADAS features.

The BS6 phase 2 update for Kia cars was rolled out in March. While making its cars RDE norms compliant, Kia has also revised the gearbox and feature list of Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. All diesel versions of these cars are now paired with an iMT gearbox whereas the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine has been discontinued to make way for the new 1.5-litre turbo motor.

Unfortunately, the BS6 2 update has been skipped for the Kia Carnival, thus hinting at an imminent launch of a facelifted version, which is expected to be launched later this year.

The Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines have been made compatible with BS6 2 norms. Both these models are offered with manual and automatic transmissions and will also attract a price hike of up to Rs. 35,000 from April 2023.

Renault India updated the Triber, Kwid, and Kiger models with BS6 2 engines in February 2023. All the mentioned cars are powered by 1.0-litre petrol or 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines with both manual and automatic transmissions. With this, Renault has also revised the safety features of these models, details of which can be read here.

Carmakers yet to roll out BS6 Phase 2 models

It is already known that the brand’s K10C 1.0-litre petrol engine that is employed on the Wagon R, Celerio, S-Presso, and Alto K10 is BS6 Phase 2 compliant. However, Maruti Suzuki, is yet to announce its BS6 2 transition for its other powertrains. With 14 models in its stable, Maruti Suzuki’s most recent additions were the 2023 Ignis and the Brezza CNG.

Now, as Maruti Fronx and Jimny are expected to make their market debut in the coming months, we also expect other models in the profile to be made BS6 2 ready. However, it is to be noted that Maruti has announced a price hike from 1 April, 2023 across its passenger range.

While the details of BS6 2 compliant Mahindra models have already been leaked, we are still waiting for an official announcement from the Indian carmaker. Mahindra has a fleet dominated by SUVs that are offered with petrol and diesel powertrains. Now that Mahindra has revised the prices of almost all its models, the BS6 2 and RDE norms update is expected soon.

Toyota is yet to officially announce its BS6 phase 2 range of models. Currently, the brand sells the Hycross, Fortuner, Glanza, Hyryder, and Hilux, which are made locally at the brand’s plant in Karnataka. The update is expected soon with the brand also likely to reveal the ex-showroom prices of the VX and ZX variants of Innova Crysta Diesel.

In its update for the BS6 stage 2, Honda will scale down on its models. The Honda Jazz, WR-V, and the fourth-generation City will be off the shelves and the automaker will continue its battle in the market with the new City and Amaze sedans. This will soon change for good as Honda plans on introducing a new mid-size SUV that will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Honda SUV will make its debut in the coming months and dealers have already started accepting unofficial bookings for it.