Mercedes-Benz to setup high-power charging network

Mercedes-Benz has announced its plans to globally setup a high-power charging network, starting in North America. The manufacturer claims that this network will enhance customers’ charging experience and will be accessible to all other brand vehicles with compatible technology.

The Mercedes-Benz charging hubs will be located in both urban and rural areas, including Mercedes-Benz facilities. Depending on the locality, the station will offer four to 12, and as many as 30 high-power chargers with up to 350kW of charging power. The intelligent charge-load management will ensure that the vehicle charges at its maximum capacity in minimum time.

The investment cost in North America is over 1 billion euros and will be developed over the span of the next six to seven years. The capital required for this setup will be partially funded by Mercedes-Benz and MN8 Energy. MN8 Energy is one of the biggest US renewable energy producers serving large organisations with solar power generation and EV charging network technology.

Commenting on the occasion, Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the board of management, Mercedes-Benz Group, said, 'Mercedes-Benz already offers what we believe to be the finest EVs in the market. But to accelerate the electric transformation, we need to ensure that the charging experience keeps pace as well. Our customers deserve a compelling charging experience that makes electric vehicle ownership and long-distance travel effortless'.