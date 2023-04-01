Mercedes-Benz to standardise batteries across EV lineup

- Acquires stakes in the ACC battery manufacturer

- Plans on using solid-state batteries by 2028

At the annual fiscal announcement, Mercedes-Benz has revealed new information about its electrification plans. With three dedicated EV platforms and almost 50 per cent of EV models in their line-up, the company also plans to have battery standardisation across their EV models.

More than 90 per cent of all future Mercedes-Benz vehicles will be based on a common battery platform. The German carmaker is aiming for a modular battery system that consists of uniformly designed components and standard interfaces across their vehicle lineup. According to Mercedes, the only two differentiating characteristics that will create the necessary variance in terms of range, charging, and life performance of these batteries will be cell chemistry and size.

Taking a step further in the battery division, the development of the next-gen battery cell technology will include a high-silicon anode, targeted for 2025. These cells have an increased energy density owing to the use of silicon-carbon composite in the anode.

Then, by 2028, Mercedes-Benz plans on using solid-state batteries for their higher energy density over the lithium-ion cell. These batteries are lighter in weight, have better packaging space, and allow more charging cycles over their lifetime. Mercedes-Benz has collaborated with new and existing battery suppliers to accelerate the development of both these new battery technologies.

For EV development, Mercedes-Benz has taken a one-third stake in Automotive Cells Company (ACC) – a leading European battery maker – to jointly develop and produce cells and modules. ACC will reach a capacity of at least 120GWh in Europe by the end of the decade. This, in turn, will help Mercedes-Benz with high-performance battery technologies, beginning from the middle of this decade.