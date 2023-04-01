Mercedes-Benz to introduce three dedicated EV platforms

- Separate platforms for electric AMGs and vans

Mercedes-Benz has revealed its forthcoming electrification plans at its annual financial presentation. The German carmaker plans to have an all-electric alternative for every model in their line-up in the next couple of years. To achieve this, the Three-Pointed Star will be introducing three dedicated electric platforms.

The three EV platforms will be –

1) MB.EA – a modular underpinning for medium and large-sized passenger cars

2) AMG.EA – dedicated performance architecture for AMG versions

3) VAN.EA – for electric vans and light commercial applications

These EV platforms are expected to roll out by 2025. This will allow the dedicated BEVs to be built from the ground up instead of being a conversion of the ICE versions. Mercedes-Benz is also betting big on commercial vans for the European markets. Further, they plan to have up to 50 per cent of PHEVs and BEVs’ share in their lineup by 2025. The company will also go full electric by the end of this decade in the markets that will allow this transition.