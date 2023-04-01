Maruti Alto K10 Black Edition arrives at dealer yards

- The Black Edition is available across the Arena and Nexa range of models

- Comes at no additional cost over the regular versions

Back in January this year, Maruti Suzuki launched the Black Edition versions across the Arena and Nexa range of models. These cars have now commenced arriving at local dealerships, with the latest model in the tow being the Alto K10.

As seen in the images here, the Maruti Alto K10 gets a new Pearl Midnight Black paintjob. According to the company, the Black Edition is available only with the VXi and VXi+ variants of the hatchback. Additionally, it will remain available only until stocks last, hence rendering it a limited edition model.

Apart from the new pain option, the Alto K10 Black Edition remains unchanged when compared with the regular versions. The model is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that generates a maximum output of 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. Also up for offer is a CNG variant.

