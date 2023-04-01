Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased undergoing winter testing

- Global debut expected in July

- First-ever electric Hyundai N model

Hyundai has released the first official teaser for its Ioniq 5 N which is undergoing winter testing in the Arctic. The first high-performance electric offering from the Korean carmaker is expected to debut in July.

The Ioniq 5 N is being tested at the Hyundai Mobis proving ground in Arjeplog, Sweden, at temperatures as low as -30 degrees. The winter testing is focused on low traction surfaces and the electric powertrain’s sustainability to extreme sub-zero conditions. With a bump in the power output, the Ioniq 5 N is sure to have a smaller driving range than the standard version. But both power output and range have been kept under wraps so far.

With the N badge, the Ioniq 5 will also get something called the ‘N Drift Optimizer’. This feature will integrate the front and rear axle torque distribution, suspension stiffness, steering effort, and the e-LSD, thus providing a dedicated drift mode. The teaser video also showed the Ioniq 5 N drifting alongside the i20 N WRC Rally car on ice.

The official debut of the Ioniq 5 may take place sometime in July, with its sales expected to commence early next year. Hyundai will be releasing more teasers for the Ioniq 5 N in its run-up to the global premiere.