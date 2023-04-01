CarWale
    AD

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased undergoing winter testing

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    109 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased undergoing winter testing

    -         Global debut expected in July 

    -         First-ever electric Hyundai N model 

    Hyundai has released the first official teaser for its Ioniq 5 N which is undergoing winter testing in the Arctic. The first high-performance electric offering from the Korean carmaker is expected to debut in July. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    The Ioniq 5 N is being tested at the Hyundai Mobis proving ground in Arjeplog, Sweden, at temperatures as low as -30 degrees. The winter testing is focused on low traction surfaces and the electric powertrain’s sustainability to extreme sub-zero conditions. With a bump in the power output, the Ioniq 5 N is sure to have a smaller driving range than the standard version. But both power output and range have been kept under wraps so far. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Rear Three Quarter

    With the N badge, the Ioniq 5 will also get something called the ‘N Drift Optimizer’. This feature will integrate the front and rear axle torque distribution, suspension stiffness, steering effort, and the e-LSD, thus providing a dedicated drift mode. The teaser video also showed the Ioniq 5 N drifting alongside the i20 N WRC Rally car on ice. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter

    The official debut of the Ioniq 5 may take place sometime in July, with its sales expected to commence early next year. Hyundai will be releasing more teasers for the Ioniq 5 N in its run-up to the global premiere. 

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Right Front Three Quarter
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Image
    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    ₹ 45.95 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Brezza spotted together; dimensions compared

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq

    ₹ 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    ₹ 11.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    28th MAR
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Citroen mid-size SUV

    Citroen mid-size SUV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    27th Apr 2023Unveil Date
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.84 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 48.73 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 48.73 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 48.76 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 48.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 48.72 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 51.48 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 48.74 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 48.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 48.67 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased undergoing winter testing