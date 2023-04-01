Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Brezza spotted together; dimensions compared

- Brezza is taller and wider than the Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the Arena product, Brezza were spotted parked together at a showroom. This is the first time the vehicles have been seen together in a frame. Maruti Brezza is currently on sale and Nexa’s Fronx is set to launch in India in April.

Dimension-wise, although both vehicles have a length of 3,995mm, the Brezza is taller and wider than the Fronx. However, the Fronx has an edge over the Brezza in terms of the wheelbase by 20mm. The overall silhouette of the Fronx is coupe-like whereas the Brezza belongs to the SUV clan.

As for the design, the Fronx closely resembles the elder sibling, the Grand Vitara, boasting a similar front fascia. Meanwhile, the Brezza gets an upright stance and straight bonnet. Moreover, due to lower placed split headlamps in the Fronx, it misses out on fog lamps, which are present in the Brezza.

On the inside, both vehicles share a similar dashboard layout and are well-equipped with features. The common features include a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, a head-up display, a wireless charger, an Arkamys sound system, a paddle shifter, cruise control, six airbags, and an auto IRVM. However, Brezza gets a sunroof and ambient lighting, which the Fronx misses out on.

Powering the Brezza SUV is a 1.5-litre K12C petrol engine with a company-fitted CNG-kit option. Whereas, the Fronx is equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. While the five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter unit are common in both vehicles, the Fronx gets an AMT unit too.

