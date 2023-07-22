Maruti Fronx waiting period increases in July 2023

- Fronx prices in India start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

- Recently launched with CNG variants

Maruti Fronx starting price and colour options

Maruti Suzuki introduced the Fornx Coupe SUV in the country in April this year, and the model is priced from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Baleno-based car is available in nine colours: Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red. Further, the dual-tone options include Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver, all with a Bluish Black roof.

Fronx waiting period and variant details

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx currently has a waiting period of up to 14 weeks in Delhi. This waiting period is applicable to the entire variant range, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. We have driven the Fronx and our review is live on our website.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx latest updates

Earlier this month, The Indian carmaker launched a CNG version in the Fronx range, with prices starting at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand is also likely to equip the model with six airbags across the variant line-up in the coming months.