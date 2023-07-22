CarWale
    Maruti Fronx waiting period increases in July 2023

    Read in தமிழ்|हिंदी
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    914 Views
    - Fronx prices in India start at Rs. 7.46 lakh

    - Recently launched with CNG variants

    Maruti Fronx starting price and colour options

    Maruti Suzuki introduced the Fornx Coupe SUV in the country in April this year, and the model is priced from Rs. 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The Baleno-based car is available in nine colours: Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, Earthen Brown, Splendid Silver, and Opulent Red. Further, the dual-tone options include Earthen Brown, Opulent Red, and Splendid Silver, all with a Bluish Black roof.

    Fronx waiting period and variant details

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Maruti Suzuki Fronx currently has a waiting period of up to 14 weeks in Delhi. This waiting period is applicable to the entire variant range, namely Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. We have driven the Fronx and our review is live on our website.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx latest updates

    Earlier this month, The Indian carmaker launched a CNG version in the Fronx range, with prices starting at Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The brand is also likely to equip the model with six airbags across the variant line-up in the coming months.

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Image
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Rs. 7.47 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
