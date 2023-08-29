CarWale
    All the three-row cars you can get for the price of Toyota Rumion

    Desirazu Venkat

    All the three-row cars you can get for the price of Toyota Rumion

    Toyota Rumion launched in India

    Toyota has launched the Ertiga-based Rumion MPV in India with prices starting at Rs. 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three trims, five colour options, and with one petrol engine that can also use CNG power.  Now, the market for three-row cars in this price range is surprisingly populated. So here are the alternatives you can buy for the price of the Rumion range. 

    Toyota Rumion S MT and CNG: Rs. 10.29 lakh and Rs. 11.24 lakh

    For the price of the base-spec S MT, you can have the Ertiga in the VXI (O) CNG, Kia Caren's premium petrol MT, and the Mahindra Bolero B6. The S CNG’s only rival in terms of price is the Maruti Ertiga VXI (AT).               

    Toyota Rumion G MT: Rs. 11.45 lakh

    The mid-spec G MT has the Kia Carens Prestige petrol MT, Maruti XL6 Zeta MT, and the Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 as its rivals.

    Toyota Rumion S AT: Rs. 11.89 lakh

    The S AT of the Rumion takes on the Maruti Ertiga  ZXI (O) CNG. Meanwhile, the Kia Carens premium petrol iMT is the first time an automatic transmission from another manufacturer has matched with the Rumion AT.

    Toyota Rumion V MT and V AT: Rs. 12.18 lakh and Rs. 13.68 lakh

    Talking about the V MT variant, you get the Kia Carens Premium petrol iMT once again or the Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) as its rivals. Finally, the top-spec V AT variant takes on the Kia Carens Prestige diesel iMT.   

    Toyota Rumion engine and specifications

    The Toyota Rumion is being offered with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 102bhp/137Nm in standard guise and 87bhp/121Nm in CNG guise. A five-speed manual is standard while a six-speed torque converter AT is also available as the two-pedal option.

    Toyota Rumion mileage

    The Toyota Rumion MT has a mileage of 20.11kmpl while the Rumion AT and CNG versions claim 20.51kmpl and 26.11km/kg, respectively.  On the other hand, the Ertiga has a mileage of 20.51kmpl for the MT versions, 20.30kmpl for the AT versions, and 26.11km/kg for the CNG-powered versions. 

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Toyota Rumion Gallery

    Toyota Rumion
    Toyota Rumion
    Rs. 10.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
