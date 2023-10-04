Nissan Magnite AMT variants’ mileage revealed

- Prices to be announced in the coming weeks
- Also available in a new Kuro Edition
Nissan India recently unveiled the affordable AMT versions of the Magnite. The compact SUV that is offered with naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines, of which only the latter was available with a CVT unit.
While the prices of the new variants are yet to be announced, the automaker has revealed the mileage of it. Here are the mileage of all available variants of the Magnite SUV.
|Variants
|Mileage (ARAI-claimed)
|1.0-litre Petrol Manual
|19.35kmpl
|1.0-litre Petrol AMT
|19.70kmpl
|1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Manual
|20kmpl
|1.0-litre Turbo Petrol CVT
|17.4kmpl
The 1.0-litre NA petrol puts out 71bhp and 96Nm of torque whereas the turbo petrol mill is tuned to produce 99bhp and 160Nm of peak torque.
Magnite Kuro Edition
Alongside the new AMT gearbox, the Magnite can also be had in a new Kuro Edition. The Magnite Kuro gets a black exterior shade with blacked-out elements such as a dark front grille, gloss black alloy wheels with red colour brake callipers, black ORVMs and roof rails, and a fully black interior theme.