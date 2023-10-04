Nissan Magnite AMT variants’ mileage revealed

Prices to be announced in the coming weeks

Also available in a new Kuro Edition

Nissan India recently unveiled the affordable AMT versions of the Magnite. The compact SUV that is offered with naturally aspirated and turbo petrol engines, of which only the latter was available with a CVT unit.

While the prices of the new variants are yet to be announced, the automaker has revealed the mileage of it. Here are the mileage of all available variants of the Magnite SUV.

Variants Mileage (ARAI-claimed) 1.0-litre Petrol Manual 19.35kmpl 1.0-litre Petrol AMT 19.70kmpl 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Manual 20kmpl 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol CVT 17.4kmpl

The 1.0-litre NA petrol puts out 71bhp and 96Nm of torque whereas the turbo petrol mill is tuned to produce 99bhp and 160Nm of peak torque.

Magnite Kuro Edition

Alongside the new AMT gearbox, the Magnite can also be had in a new Kuro Edition. The Magnite Kuro gets a black exterior shade with blacked-out elements such as a dark front grille, gloss black alloy wheels with red colour brake callipers, black ORVMs and roof rails, and a fully black interior theme.