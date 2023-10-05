CarWale
    Kia Seltos X Line vs. Carens X Line: Which one should you choose?

    Desirazu Venkat

    Kia Seltos X Line vs. Carens X Line: Which one should you choose?

    Third matte job

    Kia has expanded its X Line of vehicles by now adding the Carens to the list. Kia now tops the list of manufacturers to offer the largest number of vehicles with a factory-produced matte paint scheme. The Carens X Line, as a part of the deal, gets a matte graphite paint scheme, glossy black inserts, and an updated feature list for the cabin. It seems then like an exciting prospect for potential Kia buyers. But for an additional Rs.55,000, you can have a fully updated Seltos with even more features but of course sans the third row. Which one should you go for? We give you some of the obvious and not-so-obvious facts to help you make a choice in Kia’s matte paint scheme game.   

    Common ground for both cars

    With both models, the X Line matte paint scheme is available only with their fully loaded top-spec versions of both the DCT GDi turbo and the 1.5-litre diesel six-speed AT. The seven-speed DCT GDi is a 1.5-litre unit producing 158bhp/253Nm while the diesel’s output is 114bhp/250Nm. There’s also of course the matte paint scheme, which is the main appeal of the two cars in the first place.

    Differences between both cars

    Now that we have established what they have in common, let’s look at what separates them and how that balances them out in terms of buyer appeal. The Carens is of course a three-row vehicle with this X Line being offered in only the six-seat layout. It also gets an entertainment screen for the left rear seat with in-built apps and screen mirroring. Lastly, there’s a new sage green interior colour scheme.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Seltos might have a seat less than the Carens but has a leg up as it has got a mid-life update before the latter. It now gets 18-inch wheels, ADAS, 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, HD quality digital instrument cluster, and a new bigger touchscreen as part of the upgrades. These are all features that will come to the Carens eventually but at present, the Seltos does have the upper hand and just for Rs. 55,000 over the equivalent Carens.

    How do I choose?

    If the number of seats and external looks are not your criteria, then the updated Kia Seltos is definitely the one you should go for as it offers more features for what is a normal price jump in this part of the market.

