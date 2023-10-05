Tata Harrier EV spied on test; reveals key details

To get an electronic parking brake

Tata Motors is on a spree to update its SUV lineup in the second half of 2023. The automaker recently launched the facelifted versions of the Nexon and Nexon EV. Now, less than a month later, the carmaker is all set to commence bookings of the Harrier and Safari facelifts tomorrow, 6 October, 2023.

While the Harrier facelift is all set to debut this month, the electric version of the two-row SUV has been spied for the first time. As seen in the picture, the Harrier EV carries the same fascia as the production-ready prototype of the model showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It features a blanked-off horizontal slat design grille, split LED headlamps, front camera housed underneath the Tata logo, and LED DRLs with a connecting light bar.

Another image of the interior reveals the updated dashboard and centre console layout. As confirmed via the spy picture, the SUV will get an electronic parking brake and a free-standing large touchscreen infotainment system. Also on offer will be features such as all-digital instrument cluster, twin-spoke steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, touch-based HVAC controls, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree surround camera, and an ADAS suite. An air purifier, wireless charger, automatic climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, and ambient lightning will also be a part of the Harrier EV’s equipment list.

The Harrier EV will be based on the brand’s Gen 2 EV architecture. Meanwhile, details regarding the battery pack and range are still unknown as of now. However, at the Auto Expo held in January this year, the automaker confirmed that the Harrier EV will get AWD capability, unlike its ICE counterpart.

Image source: MRDRACER5