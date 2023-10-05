Citroen C3 Aircross launched; full price list revealed

Available in three trim levels

Can be had in five and seven-seater option

Citroen India launched the C3 Aircross SUV at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) on 15 September, 2023. And now, the automaker has revealed the prices of all variants of the SUV. The Hyundai Creta rival is available in three trim levels – You, Plus, and Max, across 10 colour options. The deliveries of the SUV are set to commence on 15 October, 2023.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Citroen C3 Aircross SUV:

Variants You Plus Max 5 seater Rs. 9,99,000 Rs. 11,34,000 Rs. 11,99,000 5+2 seater - Rs. 11,69,000 Rs. 12,34,000

In terms of features, the Citroen C3 Aircross comes loaded with a large 10-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper with washer, reverse parking camera, roof-mounted rear AC vents, manual IRVM, and TPMS.

Under the hood, the French SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 190Nm of peak torque.

As for the colour options, the Citroen C3 Aircross gets 10 exterior paint hues including Polar White, Steel Grey, Platinum Grey, Cosmo Blue, Polar White with Platinum Grey roof, Polar White with Cosmo Blue roof, Steel Grey with Polar White roof, Steel Grey with Cosmo Blue roof, Platinum Grey with Polar White roof, and Cosmo Blue with Polar White roof.