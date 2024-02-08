Tata Tigor and Tiago CNG prices revised by up to Rs. 15,000

Both cars recently received CNG AMT variants

Tiago prices start at Rs. 5.65 lakh

Tata Motors has revised the prices of its cars with effect from February 2024. Now, we have got our hands on the updated prices of the models. In this article, we take a closer look at the revision for the CNG versions of the Tiago and the Tigor. For the uninitiated, both models recently received CNG automatic variants.

Starting with the Tiago CNG, the XE and XM variants get a price hike of Rs. 5,000 each, while the higher-spec XZ+ and XZ+ dual-tone variants have become dearer by Rs. 15,000 each. The prices of the mid-spec XT variant remain unchanged. Post this price revision, the Tiago CNG starts at a price tag of Rs. 6.60 lakh, going up to Rs. 8.35 lakh.

Coming to the Tigor CNG, the prices of the XM and XZ variants have been reduced and increased by Rs. 5,000 each, respectively. Meanwhile, the XZ+ now commands a premium of Rs. 10,000 over the outgoing prices. The Tigor CNG range is now priced from Rs. 7.75 lakh to Rs. 8.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).