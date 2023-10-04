CarWale
    Kia Carens prices in India witness an upward revision

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - Kia was set to hike prices of the Seltos and the Carens from 1 October

    - Carens was recently updated with an X Line version

    Last month, we covered Kia’s plans to increase the prices for select models, including the Carens and the Seltos, by up to five per cent. We have now got our hands on the updated price list of the Carens, and the model has become dearer by up to Rs. 15,000.

    Prices of the entry-level Premium 1.5 petrol MT 7S, Premium 1.5 turbo-petrol iMT 7S, Prestige 1.5 turbo-petrol iMT 7S, Premium 1.5 diesel iMT 7S, and Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel AT 7S versions in the Carens range remain unchanged.

    Meanwhile, the Prestige 1.5 petrol MT 7S, Prestige Plus 1.5 turbo-petrol iMT 7S, Prestige 1.5 diesel iMT 7S, and Prestige Plus 1.5 diesel iMT 7S have witnessed a price hike of Rs. 10,000. ON the other hand, the Prestige Plus 1.5 turbo-petrol DCT 7S versions will now cost Rs. 10,200 more than the outgoing price. All other versions get a uniform price increase of Rs. 15,000.

    Earlier this week, Kia launched the Carens X Line variant in India, with prices starting at Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, paired with seven-speed DCT and six-speed torque converter automatic units, respectively.

