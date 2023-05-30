Kia Seltos facelift X-line spied, to be launched in India in July

- X-line variant to continue with the existing Matte Graphite shade

- To get an ADAS suite

Korean automaker, Kia, has been spied several times testing its upcoming SUV, the Seltos facelift. This time around, the mid-size SUV was spotted in its X-Line variant. Though the car was covered with sheets in the front, the manufacturer dropped a few hints with the undisguised profile.

The prototype model spotted was in the Matte Graphite colour that is currently offered in the X-line variant of the existing Seltos. The diamond-cut alloy wheels look exactly the same as those offered in the existing model. At the rear, the updated Seltos is likely to get a new set of LED taillamps with a connected LED strip and a freshly designed bumper. A few changes are also expected on the front like a new fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, and a lower front grille.

Kia Seltos facelift interior and features:

Inside, the cabin of the Seltos facelift will debut with a new panoramic display that will house two screens – one for the digital instrument cluster and the other for the infotainment unit. As per the previous spotting of the SUV, the car marque hinted that it could get a 360-degree camera, sequential turn indicators, electronic parking brakes, a panoramic sunroof, and an ADAS suite.

Kia Seltos facelift engine and specifications:

The Kia Seltos facelift is expected to continue with the existing 1.5-litre NA petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine. The gasoline mill will a six-speed manual and an optional CVT unit, while the transmission duties on the oil burner will be handled by a six-speed iMT gearbox or a six-speed torque converter.

Apart from this, the manufacturer is also likely to introduce a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that will replace the existing 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. This motor will come mated to a seven-speed DCT or a six-speed manual gearbox.

Image Source