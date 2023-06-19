CarWale
    AD

    MG Comet real-world performance figures revealed

    Read inहिंदी
    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    705 Views
    MG Comet real-world performance figures revealed

    - Comet tested for its acceleration

    - More performance figures revealed

    MG Comet EV background

    The MG Comet EV is a lightweight and compact two-door hatchback that is easy to drive thanks to its light controls and tight turning radius. It has proven to be an excellent urban commuter, with our range tests revealing a real-world driving range of 191km. We also conducted a performance test using our V-box, and here are the results.

    MG Comet EV Infotainment System

    How quickly does the MG Comet accelerate?

    0-60kmph

    0-100kmph

    The Comet's 41bhp motor offers a smooth and lag-free driving experience, with no gear shifts or engine noise. While it may not be very powerful, the power on tap is more than adequate for average city driving speeds. Although it is not super quick off the line, it still manages to build speed faster than budget IC engine cars, with the 0-60kmph sprint completed in 6.98 seconds. However, like all single-gear EVs, the Comet lacks punch at the top end. While reaching 80kmph is satisfactory, progress above that speed is slow, resulting in the 0-100kmph acceleration taking a longer duration of 19.97 seconds.

    How is the in-gear acceleration of the MG Comet?

    20-80kmph in kick-down

    40-100kmph in kick-down

    During our testing, the roll-on times helped assess the Comet's pulling power. The EV's adjustable driving modes showed dull response in Eco mode, but proved adequate for city driving in Normal or Sport mode. The 20-80kmph run in kick-down took 10.48 seconds, which is satisfactory for keeping up with traffic. However, the 40-100kmph sprint took 17.44 seconds, suggesting that it may be challenging for those looking to take longer highway trips. Overtaking at higher speeds will also require some planning.

    MG Comet EV Instrument Cluster

    MG Comet EV powertrain and battery specifications

    The MG Comet EV is equipped with a single 17.3kWh battery that is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. This compact EV is powered by a single PMS motor, which delivers a peak power of 41bhp and a maximum torque of 110Nm. The motor sends power to the rear wheels through an automatic gearbox.

    MG Comet video

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto variant and colour options revealed
     Next 
    Hyundai Exter - What we know so far

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Comet EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia Seltos Facelift
    Kia Seltos Facelift

    Rs. 11.00 - 19.00 LakhEstimated Price

    4th Jul 2023Unveil Date

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Comet EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.41 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.42 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.45 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.41 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.44 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.41 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.41 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Comet real-world performance figures revealed