MG Comet real-world performance figures revealed

- Comet tested for its acceleration

- More performance figures revealed

MG Comet EV background

The MG Comet EV is a lightweight and compact two-door hatchback that is easy to drive thanks to its light controls and tight turning radius. It has proven to be an excellent urban commuter, with our range tests revealing a real-world driving range of 191km. We also conducted a performance test using our V-box, and here are the results.

How quickly does the MG Comet accelerate?

0-60kmph

0-100kmph

The Comet's 41bhp motor offers a smooth and lag-free driving experience, with no gear shifts or engine noise. While it may not be very powerful, the power on tap is more than adequate for average city driving speeds. Although it is not super quick off the line, it still manages to build speed faster than budget IC engine cars, with the 0-60kmph sprint completed in 6.98 seconds. However, like all single-gear EVs, the Comet lacks punch at the top end. While reaching 80kmph is satisfactory, progress above that speed is slow, resulting in the 0-100kmph acceleration taking a longer duration of 19.97 seconds.

How is the in-gear acceleration of the MG Comet?

20-80kmph in kick-down

40-100kmph in kick-down

During our testing, the roll-on times helped assess the Comet's pulling power. The EV's adjustable driving modes showed dull response in Eco mode, but proved adequate for city driving in Normal or Sport mode. The 20-80kmph run in kick-down took 10.48 seconds, which is satisfactory for keeping up with traffic. However, the 40-100kmph sprint took 17.44 seconds, suggesting that it may be challenging for those looking to take longer highway trips. Overtaking at higher speeds will also require some planning.

MG Comet EV powertrain and battery specifications

The MG Comet EV is equipped with a single 17.3kWh battery that is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance. This compact EV is powered by a single PMS motor, which delivers a peak power of 41bhp and a maximum torque of 110Nm. The motor sends power to the rear wheels through an automatic gearbox.

MG Comet video