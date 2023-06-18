CarWale
    AD

    MG Comet claims a 230km driving range, what do you think we got?

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    455 Views
    MG Comet claims a 230km driving range, what do you think we got?

    - Comet gets a battery capacity of 17.3kWh

    - Claimed electric range is 230km on a single charge

    What is the MG Comet?

    The MG Comet is built on the SAIC-GM-Wuling Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform, which has also been used for four other cars that have collectively sold over a million units worldwide. MG has now launched this compact EV in India, and we conducted a real-world driving range test to evaluate its performance.

    MG Comet EV Front View

    Carwale's Range test of the MG Comet

    During our road test, we evaluated the driving range of the Comet EV under a combination of city and highway driving conditions. The highway run accounted for 20 percent of the total range, during which we maintained a speed of 80-90kmph. The car has three drive modes - normal, eco, and sport. However, we opted to use the standard setting with normal mode, AC set to L2, and fan speed set to 3. We found that switching between drive modes had no effect on the indicated range. Additionally, we set the brake energy regeneration to high.

    MG Comet EV Front View

    MG Comet’s claimed vs real-world driving range

    At the start of our test, the Comet EV displayed 200km on the MID, and the trip counter reset to 0 as soon as the car was started. The battery percentage and estimated range were directly proportional, with a one percent reduction for every two-km drop in range. The instrument cluster displays the motor speed, which remained between 2,000-3,000rpm during city driving and 5,000-6,500rpm on the highway. Eventually, the range disappeared below 20km and at 10 percent when we had driven 164km. However, the car continued to run normally and crossed 175km until it reached 3 per cent battery and entered limp mode with the AC shutting off. The throttle response was not immediate, but the car still managed to reach speeds of 40-45kmph with full throttle. Finally, the car stopped after covering a total distance of 191km.

    MG Comet EV Right Side View

    Specifications and charging support for the MG Comet

    The MG Comet EV features a 17.3 kWh battery, which in sync with a permanent magnet synchronous motor generates 41bhp and 110Nm of torque at the rear wheels. The battery is of the LFP (lithium ferro-phosphate) type lithium-ion unit. Using a 3.3kW AC home charger, the battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in about five hours, while a full 0-100 per cent charge would take approximately seven hours. Unfortunately, this is the only charging option available for the Comet, as it does not support fast AC charging or DC fast charging.

    Battery depletion and driving range chart of the MG Comet

    Time (PM)Battery Per CentDisplay RangeTripOdometer
    01:4510020001043
    02:07951905.71049
    02:319018015.71059
    02:558517025.61069
    03:258016035.61078
    04:237014056.61100
    04:596513063.51107
    05:336012074.31117
    05:545511082.71126
    06:215010094.81138
    06:574590103.51147
    07:244080111.51155
    08:103570118.31162
    08:163060126.11170
    08:242550135.61180
    09:142040146.41191
    09:341530154.71199
    10:051020164.11208
    10:4650173.11217
    10:5430176.41221
    11:1110180.61225
    11:49101911234

    Stats by Bilal Firfiray

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

    MG Comet EV Image
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Volkswagen Taigun GT matte and gloss: Top highlights in detail

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Comet EV Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Rs. 6.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Rs. 5.73 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Rs. 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai i20
    Hyundai i20
    Rs. 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Tiago
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Glanza
    Toyota Glanza
    Rs. 6.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Renault Kwid
    Renault Kwid
    Rs. 4.70 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Mercedes-Benz G-Class
    Rs. 2.55 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    BMW M2
    BMW M2
    Rs. 98.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8th JUN
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny
    Rs. 12.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    7th JUN
    BMW Z4
    BMW Z4
    Rs. 89.30 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    Rs. 92.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine
    Rs. 45.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    BMW X3 M40i
    BMW X3 M40i
    Rs. 86.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55 Roadster

    Rs. 1.03 - 1.10 CroreEstimated Price

    22nd Jun 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto

    Rs. 25.20 - 30.20 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter

    Rs. 6.00 - 10.00 LakhEstimated Price

    10th Jul 2023Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Honda Elevate
    Honda Elevate

    Rs. 10.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    Volvo C40 Recharge

    Rs. 59.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Kia KA4 (Carnival)
    Kia KA4 (Carnival)

    Rs. 32.00 - 37.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Nissan X-Trail
    Nissan X-Trail

    Rs. 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha
    Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

    Rs. 15.50 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Notify me

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector
    MG Hector
    Rs. 15.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Comet EV
    MG Comet EV
    Rs. 7.98 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    MG Astor
    MG Astor
    Rs. 10.82 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Comet EV Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 8.41 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 8.42 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 8.45 Lakh
    PuneRs. 8.41 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 8.44 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 8.41 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 8.43 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 8.41 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 8.40 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 2 | Auto Expo 2020
    By CarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    15493 Views
    27 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Comet claims a 230km driving range, what do you think we got?