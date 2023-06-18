MG Comet claims a 230km driving range, what do you think we got?

- Comet gets a battery capacity of 17.3kWh

- Claimed electric range is 230km on a single charge

What is the MG Comet?

The MG Comet is built on the SAIC-GM-Wuling Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform, which has also been used for four other cars that have collectively sold over a million units worldwide. MG has now launched this compact EV in India, and we conducted a real-world driving range test to evaluate its performance.

Carwale's Range test of the MG Comet

During our road test, we evaluated the driving range of the Comet EV under a combination of city and highway driving conditions. The highway run accounted for 20 percent of the total range, during which we maintained a speed of 80-90kmph. The car has three drive modes - normal, eco, and sport. However, we opted to use the standard setting with normal mode, AC set to L2, and fan speed set to 3. We found that switching between drive modes had no effect on the indicated range. Additionally, we set the brake energy regeneration to high.

MG Comet’s claimed vs real-world driving range

At the start of our test, the Comet EV displayed 200km on the MID, and the trip counter reset to 0 as soon as the car was started. The battery percentage and estimated range were directly proportional, with a one percent reduction for every two-km drop in range. The instrument cluster displays the motor speed, which remained between 2,000-3,000rpm during city driving and 5,000-6,500rpm on the highway. Eventually, the range disappeared below 20km and at 10 percent when we had driven 164km. However, the car continued to run normally and crossed 175km until it reached 3 per cent battery and entered limp mode with the AC shutting off. The throttle response was not immediate, but the car still managed to reach speeds of 40-45kmph with full throttle. Finally, the car stopped after covering a total distance of 191km.

Specifications and charging support for the MG Comet

The MG Comet EV features a 17.3 kWh battery, which in sync with a permanent magnet synchronous motor generates 41bhp and 110Nm of torque at the rear wheels. The battery is of the LFP (lithium ferro-phosphate) type lithium-ion unit. Using a 3.3kW AC home charger, the battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in about five hours, while a full 0-100 per cent charge would take approximately seven hours. Unfortunately, this is the only charging option available for the Comet, as it does not support fast AC charging or DC fast charging.

Battery depletion and driving range chart of the MG Comet

Time (PM) Battery Per Cent Display Range Trip Odometer 01:45 100 200 0 1043 02:07 95 190 5.7 1049 02:31 90 180 15.7 1059 02:55 85 170 25.6 1069 03:25 80 160 35.6 1078 04:23 70 140 56.6 1100 04:59 65 130 63.5 1107 05:33 60 120 74.3 1117 05:54 55 110 82.7 1126 06:21 50 100 94.8 1138 06:57 45 90 103.5 1147 07:24 40 80 111.5 1155 08:10 35 70 118.3 1162 08:16 30 60 126.1 1170 08:24 25 50 135.6 1180 09:14 20 40 146.4 1191 09:34 15 30 154.7 1199 10:05 10 20 164.1 1208 10:46 5 0 173.1 1217 10:54 3 0 176.4 1221 11:11 1 0 180.6 1225 11:49 1 0 191 1234

Stats by Bilal Firfiray

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi