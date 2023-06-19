Hyundai Exter - What we know so far

Introduction

Hyundai’s upcoming mini-SUV, the Exter, is due for its official debut in India on 10 July. It will be positioned below the Hyundai Venue and will borrow many design elements from the SUV. We already know about the exterior styling, interior layout, variants, powertrain details, and more. In this article, we have listed out all the things we know so far about the upcoming Hyundai Exter.

Exterior

The Exter takes design inspiration from the Hyundai siblings, the Aura and Venue. It also emphasises the brand’s new ‘Parametric Dynamism’ design identity. Up front, the Exter gets an upright nose, H-shaped LED DRLs tucked underneath the bonnet line, and square-shaped headlamps integrated into the new parametric grille spanning across the front.

On the sides, the SUV stance of the Exter is further enhanced with the boxy design, squared-off wheel arches, tall roof rails, and body cladding. It also sports new dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels.

At the rear, this new Hyundai SUV gets an integrated roof spoiler with a high-mount stop lamp, a shark-fin antenna, a rear wiper, and H-shaped LED tail lamps.

Interior

On the inside, the dashboard layout of the Exter is identical to the Grand i10 Nios. The cabin follows an all-black theme with semi-leatherette seat upholstery. As for its features, the SUV comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, steering-mounted controls, cruise control, and automatic climate control. Also on offer are features like a rear camera, dual camera dash cam, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, keyless entry, TMPS, six airbags, and a sunroof.

Variants and colour options

The Exter SUV will be offered in seven trim options, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. In terms of exterior colour options, the Exter will be available in six monotone colours including Atlas White, Cosmic Blue, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Starry Night, and Titan Grey. Dual-tone colour options include Atlas Black, Cosmic Blue, and Ranger Khaki, and all three are available with Abyss Black roof.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Exter is powered by a familiar 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG option. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to develop 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. And in the CNG mode, the engine produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.

Launch timeline and rivals

Hyundai will reveal the prices of the Exter SUV on 10 July and we expect it to be priced between Rs. 6 to 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon arrival, it will compete against the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Citroen C3 in the segment.