Tata Tiago waiting period increases to nine weeks

- Tiago prices in India start at Rs. 5.60 lakh

- Available in petrol and CNG versions

Tata Tiago starting price in India, colours, and variant details

The Tata Tiago is priced in India from Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in a total of five variants: XE, XM, XT(O), XT, and XZ+. Customers can choose from five colours, namely Flame Red, Opal White, Midnight Plum, Daytona Grey, and Arizona Blue.

Tata Tiago waiting period in Kolkata

The CNG variants of the Tata Tiago command a waiting period of up to nine weeks in Kolkata. Similarly, the petrol-powered variants of the hatchback from Tata Motors have a waiting period of up to four weeks from the time of booking.

Tata Tiago latest updates

The Tiago is currently being offered with discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 this month. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts. In March this year, the model was updated to comply with the latest emission norms, which also resulted in an increase in mileage. Simultaneously, the standard warranty of the hatchback also went up.