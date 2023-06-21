Hyundai Verna attracts a waiting period of up to 30 weeks

- Offered in four variants

- Can also be had with a turbo-petrol engine

Hyundai launched the sixth generation of the Verna in India in March 2023. This time around, the manufacturer gave it a generation update with a complete makeover. At present, the sedan can be had in four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX(O) across nine colour options.

Hyundai Verna waiting period:

Currently, the Hyundai Verna attracts a waiting period of up to 28 to 30 weeks in the country. The waiting period may vary depending on the region, dealer, variant, and colour one opts for. We suggest contacting the nearest dealership to know more about the waiting period.

Hyundai Verna engine and specifications:

Under the hood, the Verna can be had with two gasoline motors – a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The former belts out 158bhp/253Nm of torque and comes mated to a six-speed or a seven-speed DCT unit while the latter produces 113bhp and 144Nm of torque and comes paired with a six-speed manual or a CVT unit.

Hyundai Verna prices:

The Hyundai Verna prices for the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine starts from Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the prices for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine starts from Rs. 14.83 lakh (ex-showroom).