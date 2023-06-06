CarWale
    Tata Tiago gets discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in June 2023

    Aditya Nadkarni

    949 Views
    Tata Tiago gets discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in June 2023

    - Limited period discounts available on Tata cars

    - Tiago recently received the BS6 Phase 2 update

    Tata Motors car discounts in June

    Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

    Tata Tiago discounts in June 2023

    The Tata Tiago lineup is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. These benefits will be valid until the end of the month.

    Tata Tiago latest updates

    In March this year, Tata Motors updated the Tiago hatchback to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. This update also saw the model now returning a higher claimed mileage when compared to the previous iteration. At the same time, the standard warranty of the model was increased to three years of 1 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier.

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    Rs. 5.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 7.80 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch
    Tata Punch
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 6.66 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 6.95 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 6.28 Lakh
    PuneRs. 6.67 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 6.72 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 6.40 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 6.55 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 6.58 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 6.28 Lakh

