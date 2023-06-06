Tata Tiago gets discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 in June 2023

- Limited period discounts available on Tata cars

- Tiago recently received the BS6 Phase 2 update

Tata Motors car discounts in June

Select Tata Motors dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range this month. Customers can avail of benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts.

Tata Tiago discounts in June 2023

The Tata Tiago lineup is offered with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. These benefits will be valid until the end of the month.

Tata Tiago latest updates

In March this year, Tata Motors updated the Tiago hatchback to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms. This update also saw the model now returning a higher claimed mileage when compared to the previous iteration. At the same time, the standard warranty of the model was increased to three years of 1 lakh kilometres, whichever is earlier.