MG Comet EV higher variant prices to be revealed tomorrow

- Comet EV prices in India start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

- It will be offered in three variants

MG Motor India has confirmed that it will announce the prices of the Comet EV’s higher variants in the country tomorrow. Last month, the brand revealed the price of the entry-level variant, which stands at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Comet EV will be offered in three variants, the names of which too will be announced tomorrow. Customers can choose from five colour options that include Candy White, Aurora Silver, Starry Black, Candy White with Starry Black roof, and Apple Green with Starry Black roof.

All the variants of the MG Comet EV will source power from the same 17.3kWh battery pack that is claimed to return a range of 230kms on a single full charge. The power output of the model is rated at 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. We have driven the Comet small EV and our review is now live on the website.

In the features department, the MG Comet EV comes equipped with all LED lighting, LED light bars at the front and rear, 12-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, two 10.25-inch screens on the dashboard, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, keyless entry, 50:50 split rear seats, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a reverse parking camera, and TPMS.