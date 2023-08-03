Mahindra retails 36,205 units of SUVs in July 2023

- Mahindra Scorpio emerges as the highest-selling car

- Passenger vehicle sales grew by 29 per cent Y-o-Y

Mahindra has announced its sales for the month of July 2023. The company sales stood at 36,205 units last month, marking a growth of 29 per cent Y-o-Y when compared to 28,053 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Apart from this, the automaker exported a total of 2,540 units and retailed 20,898 units of domestic commercial vehicles.

Mahindra Scorpio N pick-up teased

Following its latest tradition of unveiling a new car on Independence Day every year, Mahindra has officially confirmed that this year it will showcase a new pick-up concept at a global event in South Africa. Dubbed ‘Global Pik Up Vision’, the teaser video released by the manufacturer hints at the big knobby tyres, a side footstep, vertically stacked taillamps, an electric sunroof, and an open flatbed.

Official statement on the sales

Commenting on the sales, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “It has been a record-breaking month for us. We are excited to clock the highest-ever SUV domestic sales of 36,205 units in a month. The XUV700 tribe grew to 1 lakh strong, in a record time of 20 months. Also in July, the Scorpio brand achieved the highest sales in a month since its launch. We continue to receive robust demand for our key brands. We will keep a close watch on the availability of semiconductors and select parts to ensure sustained scaleup.”