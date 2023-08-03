CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Zeta Plus variant gets new safety feature; price hiked

    Haji Chakralwale

    - Invicto is offered in two variants

    - Invicto is offered in two variants

    - Revised prices start at Rs. 24.82 lakh

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto MPV in India on 5 July, 2023 at a starting price of Rs. 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in two variants – Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. Now, the carmaker has introduced a new safety feature in its entry-level variant. With this, the Zeta Plus variant is now dearer by Rs. 3,000.

    New safety feature in Invicto Zeta Plus variant

    Rear Seats

    The Zeta Plus variant of the MPV now comes equipped with a rear seat belt reminder. This feature is very useful as it gives an alert when the rear seat belts are not buckled in. Previously, the rear seat belt reminder was only offered with the top-spec Alpha Plus variant. 

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto feature list

    Dashboard

    Apart from this, the cabin of the three-row MPV is well-equipped with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, a six-speaker setup, steering-mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control. Also on offer are features such as a parking camera, keyless start/ stop button, electrically adjustable and retractable ORVMs, and six airbags as standard. Notably, the Zeta Plus variant can be had with seven- and eight-seater configurations.

    Engine and specifications of the Invicto MPV

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto Engine Shot

    Mechanically, the Invicto comes equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine coupled with a hybrid motor. The powertrain is tuned to produce a combined power output of 184bhp while being paired with an e-CVT unit.

    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto
    Rs. 24.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
