Maruti Suzuki sells 1,52,126 units of passenger cars in July 2023

- Domestic passenger car sales grew by 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y

- A total of 1,81,630 units were retailed

One of India’s leading car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki, has announced that it retailed a total of 1,81,630 units in July 2023. This comprises 1,54,685 units of domestic sales, 4,746 units of sales to other OEMs, and an export of 22,199 units.

Maruti Suzuki sales in July 2022

In comparison, the manufacturer sold 1,75,916 units in July 2022, which included 1,45,666 units in the domestic market, export of 20,311 units, and 9,939 units to other OEMs. Overall, domestic passenger vehicle sales recorded a 6.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Maruti’s hatchback and sedan sales in July 2023

During the previous month, the automaker retailed 9,590 units of the Alto and S-Presso and 1,348 units of the Ciaz. Meanwhile, the sales number for the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and Wagon R dropped to 67,102 units compared to 84,818 units in the corresponding month last year.

Maruti’s utility vehicles sales in July 2023

Speaking of utility vehicles, the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6 together registered 62,049 unit sales in the said month as opposed to 23,272 units in the corresponding month last year. The sales for the Eeco van stood at 12,037 units.