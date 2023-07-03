CarWale
    Top 3 features of the Skoda Kushaq matte edition

    Ninad Ambre

    Top 3 features of the Skoda Kushaq matte edition

    - Skoda Kushaq matte edition boasts cosmetic changes

    - Provides some exclusivity to buyers

    All about the Skoda Kushaq matte edition

    Skoda has introduced a matte edition of the Kushaq, which is priced between Rs. 16.19 lakh and Rs. 19.39 lakh. Positioned between the flagship Style and the Monte Carlo variants of the Kushaq, this special edition features certain cosmetic changes and is offered with both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options. Here are the top three highlights that set it apart from the standard variants.

    1. Matte look

    The SUV has received an aesthetic update in the form of a new matte colour. Thus, the Carbon Steel body colour of this special edition comes in a matte finish.

    2. Contrasting gloss

    However, not all elements get this matte finish. The SUV's rear spoiler, ORVMs, and door handles get a Glossy Black colour in contrast with the Carbon Steel matte bodywork. Also, the grille, window garnish, and trunk garnish continue to get chrome accents.

    3. Available in limited numbers

    Skoda intends to maintain exclusivity for potential buyers of this matte edition by producing only 500 samples of the same. It's an interesting proposition, given it's priced at a premium of Rs. 40,000 over the standard variants.

    Engine and transmission options for the Skoda Kushaq matte edition

    As previously mentioned, the Kushaq matte edition is offered in both 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine configurations. Available transmission options include a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DSG gearbox.

    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Skoda Kushaq
    Rs. 11.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Honda Elevate deliveries to begin in September 2023

