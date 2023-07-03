Honda Elevate deliveries to begin in September 2023

- Elevate official bookings open

- To be offered in seven colour options

Honda Cars India has officially commenced the bookings of its upcoming mid-size SUV, the Elevate. The model can be booked through any Honda-authorised dealership or its online sales platform with a token amount of Rs. 21,000. With this, the carmaker has also revealed the launch and delivery timeline of the Elevate SUV.

Honda Elevate deliveries and exterior highlights

Honda will start delivering the Elevate in September this year after its price reveal in the same month. In terms of exterior styling, the Elevate will get elements like LED DRLs, a massive front grille, fog lamps, headlamps, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillights with connected design, shark-fin antenna, and roof rails.

Feature list of the upcoming Honda Elevate SUV

On the inside, the Elevate will come equipped with segment-standard features like a large touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, cruise control, automatic climate control, and a wireless charger. Also on offer will be features such as VSA, HSA, ABS with EBD, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, and Honda Sensing ADAS tech.

Engine and specifications of Elevate SUV

Under the hood, the Elevate SUV will source its power from the familiar 1.5-litre iVtec petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. This engine is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque.

Honda Elevate rivals

Upon arrival, the Honda Elevate will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross and Kia Seltos facelift in India.