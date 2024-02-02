Mahindra Scorpio N surpasses 1 lakh unit production milestone

Was launched back in June 2022

Mahindra has announced that one of its top-selling SUVs, the Scorpio N, has surpassed the 1 lakh unit production milestone in the country. This popular SUV went on sale in the country in June 2022 and is available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

Currently, Mahindra offers this Tata Harrier-rival in five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L, across seven exterior paint shades. The prices of this three-row SUV start from Rs. 13.60 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 24.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom prices).

Mechanically, the Scorpio-N comes equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While the former produces 198bhp and 380Nm of torque, the latter churns 173bhp and 400Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox along with the optional 4Xplor system.

In other news, Mahindra has recently hiked the prices of the Scorpio N by up to Rs. 39,300, the details of which are already live on our website.