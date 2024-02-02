CarWale
    AD

    Mahindra Scorpio N surpasses 1 lakh unit production milestone

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    541 Views
    Mahindra Scorpio N surpasses 1 lakh unit production milestone
    • Was launched back in June 2022
    • Prices in India start from Rs. 13.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

    Mahindra has announced that one of its top-selling SUVs, the Scorpio N, has surpassed the 1 lakh unit production milestone in the country. This popular SUV went on sale in the country in June 2022 and is available in both petrol and diesel powertrain options.

    Currently, Mahindra offers this Tata Harrier-rival in five variants, namely Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L, across seven exterior paint shades. The prices of this three-row SUV start from Rs. 13.60 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 24.54 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom prices).

    Mahindra Scorpio N Left Front Three Quarter

    Mechanically, the Scorpio-N comes equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. While the former produces 198bhp and 380Nm of torque, the latter churns 173bhp and 400Nm of torque. The transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox along with the optional 4Xplor system.

    In other news, Mahindra has recently hiked the prices of the Scorpio N by up to Rs. 39,300, the details of which are already live on our website.

    Mahindra Scorpio N Image
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Safari Red Dark Edition showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo
     Next 
    Citroen cars to get enhanced safety features from H2 2024

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mahindra Scorpio N Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6809 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8241 Views
    58 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Tata Harrier
    Tata Harrier
    Rs. 15.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.14 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31st JAN
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    29th JAN
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19th JAN
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17th JAN
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    16th JAN
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Kia New carnival
    Kia New carnival

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Feb 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV
    Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

    Rs. 7.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    BMW X8
    BMW X8

    Rs. 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Ferrari Purosangue SUV
    Ferrari Purosangue SUV

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.35 CroreEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • mahindra-cars
    • other brands
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mahindra-Cars

    Mahindra Scorpio N Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    MumbaiRs. 16.34 Lakh
    BangaloreRs. 17.21 Lakh
    DelhiRs. 16.08 Lakh
    PuneRs. 16.34 Lakh
    HyderabadRs. 16.99 Lakh
    AhmedabadRs. 15.22 Lakh
    ChennaiRs. 17.14 Lakh
    KolkataRs. 16.04 Lakh
    ChandigarhRs. 15.21 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra TUV300 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team25 Jun 2019
    6809 Views
    32 Likes
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    youtube-icon
    Mahindra Alturas G4 Features Explained
    By CarWale Team16 Aug 2019
    8241 Views
    58 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mahindra Scorpio N surpasses 1 lakh unit production milestone