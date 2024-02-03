2025 Hyundai Bayon mini SUV gets more features and a new design

- One of the smallest vehicles from Hyundai’s European line-up

- New ADAS features introduced

Hyundai’s mini SUV for the global markers, the Bayon, has been updated for 2025 with a new design, connectivity and safety features and a look to the interior. The Bayon is positioned below the Kona, Tucson, Santa Fe, and the Nexo when it comes to global markets. Currently, Hyundai has no plans to introduce it here in India.

New albeit familiar look

The new Bayon wears Hyundai’s new-gen family look in a small SUV body style. Designed specifically for Europe, it gets a DRL bar which has been integrated to create a horizontal light signature that we currently see on the Verna. The shape of the front bumper, as well as the radiator grille, have been changed. The rear features a redesigned bumper, while newly designed 16 and 17-inch wheels have been added.

New interior features

The Bayon now comes with Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates, a new 10.25-inch LCD instrument cluster, with a separate 10.25-inch infotainment display. There is also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charger, and the latest update to Hyundai’s Bluelink telematics. There are two USB-C ports - one in the front and one in the rear. The refreshed model has replaced light bulbs with LED tech for increased in-car illumination, from optional LED room/map and sunvisor lamps, and has the option of multicolor front ambient lighting.

ADAS features

The 2025 Bayon comes with lane following assist (LFA) and forward collision-avoidance assist (FCA) which first sounds an alarm, then, if necessary, applies the brakes to prevent a collision from occurring. This feature includes car, pedestrian, and cyclist detection, as well as junction turning, which can apply the brakes to prevent a collision with an oncoming car when turning at an intersection. Another feature, navigation-based cruise control (NSCC), uses data from the vehicle's navigation system to adjust speed autonomously when driving on a highway or expressway. Other ADAS features include blind spot collision avoidance, driver attention warning, and lead vehicle departure alert.

Hyundai India has no plans for the Bayon at the moment. The brand already has a pretty extensive line-up of SUVs including the Venue, the Creta, the Alcazar and the Tucson.