Tata Nexon EV Dark breaks cover at Bharat Mobility Expo

Tata Motors has displayed the Dark edition of the Nexon EV today at the Bharat Mobility Show 2024. Previously, the first generation of the all-electric Nexon was available with this dark treatment, now the new Nexon EV has taken the Dark edition legacy forward with a blacked-out exterior and interior. In this article, we will check all the highlights of the all-new Tata Nexon EV Dark edition.

Exterior

On the outside, the Nexon EV Dark features an all-black front grille, slash pattern fog lamp housing, Piano Black treatment on the bumper, ‘Dark’ mascots on front fenders, and 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. Moreover, the SUV continues to get a full-width LED light bar at the front and rear, split LED headlamps, LED taillights, 360-degree surround camera, shark-fin antenna, and hidden rear wiper with washer.

Interior and features

Inside, the all-new Nexon EV Dark, as the name suggests, get a completely black cabin with dark seat upholstery. It comes loaded with features such as a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, all-digital instrument cluster, JBL-sourced nine-speaker music system, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, rear AC vents, auto-dimming IRVM, and multiple drive modes.

Powertrain and specifications

The Nexon EV Dark is equipped with a 40.5kWh battery pack unit coupled with a single electric motor. This front-axle mounted motor is tuned to produce 143bhp and 215Nm of peak torque. As for the driving range, the battery unit is capable of powering the SUV to 465km on a single charge. Speaking of charging, the Nexon EV can be charged from 10 to 100 per cent in six hours via a 7.2kW AC charger.