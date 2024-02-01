CarWale
    Kia Carens X-Line exhibited at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024

    Pawan Mudaliar

    • Prices in India start at Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
    • Can be had in both petrol and diesel guises

    Kia India launched the X-Line variant of the Carens in India in October, 2023, at a starting price of Rs. 18.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the car marque has showcased the matte finish version of this three-row MPV for the first time at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. Notably, this is Kia’s third offering after the Seltos and the Sonet to receive the X-Line treatment.

    Kia Carens Left Front Three Quarter

    Based on the top-spec Luxury Plus variant, the most significant change on the Carens X-Line is the exclusive Matte Graphite exterior paint shade. Furthermore, it receives a glossy black finish on the front grille, rear skid plate, ORVMs, and side door garnish. It rides on 16-inch machine-finished dual-tone alloy wheels with silver brake callipers.

    Kia Carens Rear Badge

    Inside, the cabin of the Carens X-Line can be had in two interior themes, namely Sage Green and black. In addition to this, you get a rear-seat entertainment package for the LHS rear passenger that features podcasts, news app, screen mirroring, and a few entertainment apps.

    Kia Carens Right Rear Three Quarter

    Kia offers the Caren’s X-Line in two powertrain options. This includes a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that churns 158bhp and 253Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel mill that belts out 113bhp and 250Nm of torque. While the former comes mated to a seven-speed DCT unit, the latter is paired with a six-speed automatic gearbox.

    Kia Carens Image
    Kia Carens
    Rs. 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
