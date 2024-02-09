CarWale
    Toyota resumes dispatches of Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Hilux

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Toyota resumes dispatches of Fortuner, Innova Crysta, and Hilux
    • Dispatches of select diesel-powered cars were temporarily paused
    • The halt was due to irregularities reported in certification tests

    Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has officially resumed dispatches of the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and the Hilux. The carmaker had paused dispatches as of 8 February for select diesel-powered cars due to irregularities reported in certification tests.

    The company's international arm, Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), affiliated with Toyota Motor Corporation, had announced that irregularities in horsepower output certification tests were found on three diesel engine models. Now, TKM has confirmed that these engines sold with cars in the country meet Indian regulations.

    While dispatches were temporarily suspended, Toyota continued to accept bookings of the aforementioned models. In other news, the brand has increased the prices of select models such as the Rumion and the Glanza by up to Rs. 15,000 with immediate effect.

