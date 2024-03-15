CarWale
    Isuzu rolls out pre-summer service camp for its SUVs

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Isuzu rolls out pre-summer service camp for its SUVs
    • To be held from 19 March to 24 March, 2024
    • Valid across all authorised Isuzu service stations in the country

    Isuzu Motors India has announced an ‘I-Care Pre-Summer’ service camp for its SUVs and pick-ups. This camp will be held at all the authorised Isuzu service stations across the country from 19 March to 24 March, 2024. This program aims to offer customers a preventive maintenance check for a hassle-free driving experience during the summer season.

    Under this initiative, Isuzu customers can avail of a complementary 37-point comprehensive check-up, 10 per cent discount on mechanical labour, 20 per cent discount on roadside assistance, and a seven per cent discount on parts, lubes, and fluids, respectively. Apart from this, the brand will offer a free top wash and a free REGEN.

    The pre-summer camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of Isuzu located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Bhubhaneshwar, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Durgapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad (Kukatpally and LB Nagar), Indore, Jaipur, Jaigaon, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kolhapur, Kurnool, Leh, Lucknow, Madurai, Mandi, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Nellore, Noida, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Trichy, Vadodara, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

    Interested customers can contact the nearest Isuzu dealer or visit their official website to book a service appointment.

