    Kia Sonet facelift deliveries to begin in January 2024

    Kia Sonet facelift deliveries to begin in January 2024
    • 2024 Sonet prices likely to be revealed next month
    • Pre-bookings to begin tonight

    Kia India is all set to commence pre-bookings of the 2024 Sonet later tonight for Rs. 25,000. The prices of the updated sub-four-metre SUV, that was unveiled earlier this month, are expected to be announced in January 2024.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Front View

    Kia has now revealed the delivery timelines of the new Sonet facelift. Deliveries of the diesel MT variants will start in February 2024, while those of all the other variants will begin in January. Further, customers booking with the K-Code will get priority delivery of their new car. This will be valid only for bookings made on 20 December.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Right Side View

    Coming to the refreshed Kia Sonet, the model gets updates in the form of new LED headlamps and taillights, sleek LED fog lights, all-wheel disc brakes, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model will come equipped with a powered driver seat, new coloured digital instrument console, Level 1 ADAS, 360-degree camera, rear door sunshade curtains, and six airbags, with the latter coming as standard. Also up for offer are ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, drive modes, cruise control, climate control, OTA updates, and a seven-speaker Bose-sourced music system.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

    The facelifted Sonet will be available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include six-speed manual, five-speed manual, six-speed iMT , seven-speed DCT, and six-speed torque converter automatic units. Customers can choose from seven variants and 11 colours, details of which are now live on our website.

    Kia Sonet Facelift Image
    Kia Sonet Facelift
    Rs. 8.00 - 15.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Kia Sonet facelift official bookings to open at midnight

