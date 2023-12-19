Kia Sonet facelift deliveries to begin in January 2024

2024 Sonet prices likely to be revealed next month

Pre-bookings to begin tonight

Kia India is all set to commence pre-bookings of the 2024 Sonet later tonight for Rs. 25,000. The prices of the updated sub-four-metre SUV, that was unveiled earlier this month, are expected to be announced in January 2024.

Kia has now revealed the delivery timelines of the new Sonet facelift. Deliveries of the diesel MT variants will start in February 2024, while those of all the other variants will begin in January. Further, customers booking with the K-Code will get priority delivery of their new car. This will be valid only for bookings made on 20 December.

Coming to the refreshed Kia Sonet, the model gets updates in the form of new LED headlamps and taillights, sleek LED fog lights, all-wheel disc brakes, and new 16-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the model will come equipped with a powered driver seat, new coloured digital instrument console, Level 1 ADAS, 360-degree camera, rear door sunshade curtains, and six airbags, with the latter coming as standard. Also up for offer are ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, drive modes, cruise control, climate control, OTA updates, and a seven-speaker Bose-sourced music system.

The facelifted Sonet will be available with a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include six-speed manual, five-speed manual, six-speed iMT , seven-speed DCT, and six-speed torque converter automatic units. Customers can choose from seven variants and 11 colours, details of which are now live on our website.