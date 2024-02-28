Mahindra Thar Earth Edition: Top 5 features

- Special edition inspired by the Thar desert

- Gets cosmetic changes inside out

2024 Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched in India

Mahindra & Mahindra recently launched the Thar Earth Edition at Rs. 15.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The revamped SUV is equipped with exterior and interior enhancements inspired by the Thar desert. Here are the top five highlights of the distinctive variant of the off-roader.

1. Exquisite exterior

The special edition Thar boasts a body colour named 'Desert Fury' in a satin matte finish for a distinctive aesthetic appeal.

2. Unique decals

Further enhancing the exterior are 'Dune-inspired' decals that are tastefully done. Even the badges are finished in matte black to add to the uniqueness.

3. Exclusive branding

There's an Earth Edition badge on the B-pillars of this Thar to signify exclusivity. Meanwhile, inside, the Thar branding on doors comes with dark chrome accents. Another notable change is that all these special editions will come with uniquely numbered decorative VIN plate, starting with the serial number ‘1’.

4. 'Desert Fury' inserts

In line with the exterior body colour, the interior also sports Desert Fury inserts that are visible on the AC vents, steering wheel, and centre console.

5. Black-beige interior

The interior enhancements include a black-coloured base with light beige accents. Look closely and you'll notice the beige leatherette seats feature dune designs on the headrests. It’s a nice touch.

Mahindra Thar Earth Edition engine options and variants

There are no mechanical changes to the Thar in this new edition. It continues to be offered in diesel and petrol versions with the availability of manual and automatic transmission options. And for an exclusive 4x4 experience, it is also available with the 4X4 hardware in the LX hard-top variant.