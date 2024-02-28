CarWale
    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition: Top 5 features

    Ninad Ambre

    - Special edition inspired by the Thar desert

    - Gets cosmetic changes inside out

    2024 Mahindra Thar Earth Edition launched in India

    Mahindra & Mahindra recently launched the Thar Earth Edition at Rs. 15.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The revamped SUV is equipped with exterior and interior enhancements inspired by the Thar desert. Here are the top five highlights of the distinctive variant of the off-roader.

    1. Exquisite exterior

    Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

    The special edition Thar boasts a body colour named 'Desert Fury' in a satin matte finish for a distinctive aesthetic appeal.

    2. Unique decals

    Mahindra Thar Left Side View

    Further enhancing the exterior are 'Dune-inspired' decals that are tastefully done. Even the badges are finished in matte black to add to the uniqueness.

    Mahindra Thar Rear Fender

    3. Exclusive branding

    Mahindra Thar Side Badge

    There's an Earth Edition badge on the B-pillars of this Thar to signify exclusivity. Meanwhile, inside, the Thar branding on doors comes with dark chrome accents. Another notable change is that all these special editions will come with uniquely numbered decorative VIN plate, starting with the serial number ‘1’.

    Mahindra Thar Side Badge

    4. 'Desert Fury' inserts

    Mahindra Thar Dashboard

    In line with the exterior body colour, the interior also sports Desert Fury inserts that are visible on the AC vents, steering wheel, and centre console.

    5. Black-beige interior

    Mahindra Thar Front Seat Headrest

    The interior enhancements include a black-coloured base with light beige accents. Look closely and you'll notice the beige leatherette seats feature dune designs on the headrests. It’s a nice touch.

    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition engine options and variants

    There are no mechanical changes to the Thar in this new edition. It continues to be offered in diesel and petrol versions with the availability of manual and automatic transmission options. And for an exclusive 4x4 experience, it is also available with the 4X4 hardware in the LX hard-top variant.

    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
