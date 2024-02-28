CarWale
    AD

    Volvo to launch EX90 and EX30 in India in 2025

    Read inతెలుగు
    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    1,364 Views
    Volvo to launch EX90 and EX30 in India in 2025
    • To be launched alongside EX30
    • Will likely be assembled locally in India

    Volvo India is gearing up to expand its electric portfolio in the country. The Swedish automaker has confirmed the arrival of its all-electric flagship SUV, the EX90 in India in 2025. It will go up on sale alongside its entry-level iteration, the EX30.

    Volvo Left Front Three Quarter

    Currently, the carmaker has two electric models on sale including the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Talking about the upcoming electric SUVs, the seven-seater EX90 made its global debut in 2022. The top-of-the-range variant of the EX90 comes equipped with a 111kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 600km on a single charge. The battery pack sends power to two electric motors mounted on each axle which generates up to 500bhp and 900Nm of peak torque.

    Volvo Left Front Three Quarter

    On the other hand, the entry-level EX30 will be bundled with a 69kWh battery pack with a twin motor setup. In this state of tune, the EX30 can deliver a claimed range of up to 474km on a full charge.

    In other news, the automaker has renamed its EV lineup globally. The XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge are now called EX40 and EC40, respectively. Moreover, the power output for both models has been increased to 436bhp.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    BYD Seal official bookings open; to be launched in India next week
     Next 
    Mahindra Thar Earth Edition: Top 5 features

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Nexon
    Tata Nexon
    Rs. 8.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Mahindra Scorpio
    Rs. 13.59 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Exter
    Hyundai Exter
    Rs. 6.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Rs. 10.76 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Thar
    Rs. 11.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
    Rs. 1.85 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Mercedes-Benz GLA
    Rs. 50.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Porsche Macan Turbo EV
    Rs. 1.65 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rolls-Royce Spectre
    Rs. 7.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs. 10.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet
    Kia Sonet
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    McLaren 750S
    McLaren 750S
    Rs. 5.91 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BYD Seal
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    BYD Seal

    Rs. 55.00 - 60.00 LakhEstimated Price

    5th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Hyundai Creta N Line
    LAUNCHING SOON
    Mar 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line

    Rs. 21.00 - 23.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Mar 2024Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

    Rs. 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Citroen C3X crossover
    Citroen C3X crossover

    Rs. 12.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV300 facelift
    Mahindra XUV300 facelift

    Rs. 9.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Honda WR-V
    Honda WR-V

    Rs. 9.00 - 13.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Mar 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Skoda Enyaq
    Skoda Enyaq

    Rs. 50.00 - 55.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
    Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2024 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Volvo to launch EX90 and EX30 in India in 2025