Volvo to launch EX90 and EX30 in India in 2025

Volvo India is gearing up to expand its electric portfolio in the country. The Swedish automaker has confirmed the arrival of its all-electric flagship SUV, the EX90 in India in 2025. It will go up on sale alongside its entry-level iteration, the EX30.

Currently, the carmaker has two electric models on sale including the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. Talking about the upcoming electric SUVs, the seven-seater EX90 made its global debut in 2022. The top-of-the-range variant of the EX90 comes equipped with a 111kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 600km on a single charge. The battery pack sends power to two electric motors mounted on each axle which generates up to 500bhp and 900Nm of peak torque.

On the other hand, the entry-level EX30 will be bundled with a 69kWh battery pack with a twin motor setup. In this state of tune, the EX30 can deliver a claimed range of up to 474km on a full charge.

In other news, the automaker has renamed its EV lineup globally. The XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge are now called EX40 and EC40, respectively. Moreover, the power output for both models has been increased to 436bhp.