Tata Power installs two EV charging stations along the Chandigarh-Shimla highway

Tata Power has expanded its EV charging network across the stretch of National Highway 5 connecting the two cities of Chandigarh and Shimla. With two chargers in place, Tata Power has covered 111km of the stretch on this tourist-focused highway.

One EZ Charge station is located at Hotel Falcon Crest around Kandaghat. The other station is closer to Shimla at The Oberoi Cecil, Chaura Maidan Road. The first charging point is located at a distance of 83 kilometres from Chandigarh and the other charging point is at a distance of 26 kilometres. Consumers can easily locate the two stations using the Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app. They can also make online payments for the charging sessions or use Tata Power’s proprietary RFID cards.

Tata Power’s EZ Charge is the biggest name in public EV charging network in India, which is spread across 420 cities with more than 62,000 home chargers, and 4,900 public and semi-public charging points. They also have presence on major national and state highways across more than 25 states and five union territories.