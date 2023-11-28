CarWale
    Tata’s service on bikes seeing great demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

    1,306 Views
    Tata’s service on bikes seeing great demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities
    • This service was started during COVID
    • A total of 220 bikes are currently employed by Tata

    In a bid to improve service duration and to reach out to a wider customer base, Tata began its EasyServe bike service during the COVID, which has been successful so far. In an interaction with CarWale, Dimple Mehta, Head of Customer Care, Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said that in this financial year alone they serviced 1.70 lakh vehicles with a fleet of 229 bikes.

    Tata Front View

    This method has proven especially popular in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities where the workshops and services centres were fewer in numbers for the given vehicle population. The success of the programme is reflected in the fact that in the pre-COVID era, the rate of return customers to the Tata service centre was 42 per cent which has now risen to 68 per cent. Although, it must also be noted that Tata’s workshops have grown from 579 in 2020 to 929 in 2023.

    In this system, technicians visit the owner’s home on a two-wheeler with all the basic tools and service their Tata car at the location. However, this is limited to a basic service that can be completed within two hours and would not require specialised tools.

