New Renault Duster leaked ahead of debut tomorrow

- Renault’s new Creta- and Grand Vitara-rival to be unveiled tomorrow

- Will get a new exterior design, heavily reworked interiors, and new engine options

Ahead of its official unveiling that is scheduled to take place tomorrow, 29 Nov, images of the new-gen Renault Duster have been leaked in all their glory on the web. The India-bound model will also be sold as the Dacia Duster in select global markets.

As seen in the images here, the 2024 Renault Duster takes heavy inspiration from the Bigster concept that was showcased in the past. Key elements include Y-shaped LED DRLs in the headlamp cluster, sleek chrome inserts for the new grille, circular fog lights, and vertical air vents on the front bumper. Further, it gets new dual-tone alloy wheels, black shadow lines, squared wheel arches, new front and rear bumpers, Y-shaped LED taillights, integrated spoiler, rear wiper and washer, new roof rails, and a conventional antenna.

The interior of the next-gen Duster is expected to come equipped with a fully digital instrument console, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a black dashboard among others.

Although Renault is yet to reveal the powertrain options for the new Duster, the model is likely to be offered with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, 1.2-litre petrol-hybrid mill, and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol flex fuel engine. The India-bound model will rival the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun once it reaches local shores.