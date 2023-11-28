Maruti Suzuki to hike prices across its portfolio from January 2024

Price hike to be implemented due to rising production costs

Currently retails 17 models in India

Maruti Suzuki, has announced that it will hike the prices of its vehicles from January 2024. While the automaker has not revealed the quantum of the price hike, the reason behind the hike is the increased input cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices.

Currently, the brand retails 17 models in the country through its Arena and Nexa outlets. This includes the Wagon R, Celerio, S-Presso, Swift, Alto, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, Eeco, Baleno, Ciaz, Ignis, Grand Vitara, Fronx, XL6, Jimny, and the recently launched Invicto.

Notably, Maruti Suzuki has three new models in the pipeline for the upcoming years. This includes the all-new Swift, eVX, and the electric version of the Wagon R, the eWX. While the former two models are expected to debut in the country in 2024, details regrding the timeline for the eWX remains unknown.